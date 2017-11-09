Catcalling QC policemen sacked

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Thursday relieved from their post and re-assigned to the District Headquarters Support Unit the two policemen involved in cat calling at a woman last November 2. QCPD chief, Guillermo Eleazar, said Police Officer (PO) 2 Rick Tanguilan and PO1 Domingo Cena were on a slow-moving patrol car and wolf-whistled at “Carmela” who was walking home along Katipunan Avenue on the night of November 2. The QCPD reviewed the locations of patrol cars on the night of the incident and identified the policemen on board. The policemen will o be charged with violation of an Ordinance for City Gender and Development Code aside from the administrative case for conduct unbecoming of a police officer, with penalty of a minimum of 60 days suspension and a maximum of dismissal from the service. Eleazar also urged the public to immediately report all related wrong doings to QCPD District Tactical Operations Center at 925-8417 or 436-1173.

GLEE JALEA