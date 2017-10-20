Catching up with Alden Richards

Aldenatics, Mainesters and the whole AlDub Nation are excited anew as phenomenal kalyeserye stars Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza reunite in a telemovie titled “Love Is…” premiering today, October 21, on GMA Network after “Eat Bulaga.”

Directed by Adolf Alix Jr., the release of Love Is is only a few days away from the second anniversary of their “Tamang Panahon” concert in 2015.

The first ever Eat Bulaga’s film made for television “will redefine love, promise and commitment.”

“The story will tell us what Love Is…” the longest-running noontime variety show of 38 years shared in its official Faceook page. Today also marks the first anniversary of the AlDub wedding that took place on October 22, 2016.

Meanwhile, Richards took time out to spread joy at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on October 12 when he brought attention to the importance of proper and habitual handwashing in celebration of the Global Handwashing Day.

Sponsored by anti-bacterial soap Safeguard of P&G (Procter and Gamble), the “Pambansang Bae” sang the handwashing song live and invited everyone to make it a habit to unfailingly wash the hands in five non-negotiable “hugas situations”: before showing respect to the elderly via pagmamano, after using the toilet, before eating, after playing and before bonding.

Children as well as adults who witnessed the occasion followed his example of properly washing the hands, even singing “Happy Birthday” to make sure they gave the proper amount of time needed for ridding one’s hands of germs.

The steps, according to the bedimpled actor are as follows: Wet hands; cover wet hands with soap (preferably Safeguard); scrub all surfaces, including palms, back of hands, between fingers and under the fingernails for about 20 seconds; rinse well with running water; and finally, dry on a clean cloth or towel or by waving in the air.

He enjoined his fans too to watch his telemovie with Mendoza, knowing how viewers are eager to feel the kilig of their screen team up again.

On October 7, Mendoza and Richards each made it to the 5 Most Influential Female and Male Endorsers of the Year. Held at the AFP Theater, the recognition was handed out by the EdukCircle Awards of the International Education Circle, International Center for Communication Studies.