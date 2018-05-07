Caterpillar PH unveils new 320 and 320GC excavators

Monark Equipment Corp., the official distributor for Catetpillar heavy-duty machines and equipment in the country, unveiled its new 320 and 320GC excavators at the Megatent in Libis last April, which the company claims have the capacity to “do more with less.”

The company demonstrated the 320 and 320GC excavators’ new features during the event, including the CAT 2D Grade with Assist technology, which helps operators reach their desired grade quickly, offering precision and automation in achieving target depth, slope, and horizontal distance to grade, with the Bucket and Boom Assist helping operators to stay on the grade. CAT’s payload technology was also demonstrated during the event, which offers real time on-board weighing and precise measurements, eliminating overloading; and the CAT E-Fence technology, allowing the machine to work safely within confined structures and limited space, thus preventing unwanted mishaps and accidents.

The new excavators also boasts CAT’s E-link technology, which provides customers with real time date such as current location, fuel consumption, and others. A smart mode matches engine and hydraulic power in digging conditions, optimizing fuel efficiency and performance.

Both machines employ multiple fan system for cooling, with an individual fan for each fluid, and improved air filters that boast a 3,000-hour service life, and a 15-percent reduction in maintenance costs.

Caterpillar Product Specialist Robert Leo told Fast Times the improved airflow and better cooling increases fuel efficiency to 45 percent and reduces fuel consumption by 20 percent. Keyless push-button start, and a touch-screen monitor for controls are included as standard.

“Given all these features, the CAT 320 is expected to be the next big thing for nation building. Companies in general construction, mining, quarrying, and agriculture can now use the equipment an experience its unique features that were made to do more work more efficiently and productively. It will also help operators to deliver more work with less resources – in terms of time, money and labor force – spent. These revolutionary equipment are sure to positively impact their businesses and contribute greatly to the continuous growth of the Philippines,” the company said in a statement.