Cathay Pacific launches direct flight to Washington DC

With its newest aircraft, Airbus A350-1000, Cathay Pacific will start a four-times-weekly non-stop flight to Washington DC beginning September 15. This is on top of the added flights to Barcelona and Tel Aviv; year-round services to key European cities Brussels and Dublin in March and June respectively, and seasonal service to Copenhagen in May. Its regional carrier, Cathay Dragon, also starts a four-times-weekly operation to Nanning, China starting this month.

“We listened closely to our customers’ need for greater options and increased flexibility,” Cathay Pacific chief executive officer Rupert Hogg said.

“Much like Hong Kong, Washington DC is a vibrant and dynamic destination and we’re thrilled to be the first to offer the only direct flights between these two great cities,” he added.

The new route has been well-received by local officials, with Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe praising the role it would play in helping to grow the local economy.