Catholic bishops bid probe on OFW recruiters

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines’-Episcopal Commission on the Welfare of Migrants and Itinerant People (CBCP-ECMI) expressed full support to the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate recruitment agencies of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) after the death of Joanna Demafelis and other reported abuses against OFWs.

“We support and appreciate the President’s decision that the recruitment agency of Joanna be investigated but this should also include all placement and recruitment agencies that have caused our OFWs to suffer and experience abuse and victimization by their employers,” said Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos, CBCP-ECMI chairman.

The prelate said the job of recruitment and placement agencies is not just to send Filipinos to work abroad. “It is their responsibility that OFWS are justly and very humanely treated and their contract strictly followed and respected,” he added.

Santos urged the government to investigate, prosecute and punish placement and recruitment agencies that are amiss, negligent and abusive.

The bishop of the diocese of Balanga also urged that a mechanism be put in place for the proper monitoring of the conditions of OFWs not only in Kuwait, but in all other countries as well.