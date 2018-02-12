Catholic Church to hold ‘Walk for Life’ vs drug war, injustices on Feb 24

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) asked Filipinos to support and join the “Walk for Life” against the unabated loss of human lives in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war and injustices in the country at the Quirino Grandstand on Saturday, February 24.

Organized by the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas (LAIKO), the lay arm of the CBCP, the 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. event would be an expression of the Catholics’ solidarity against any form of threat to human lives like extra judicial killings, abortion, birth control, death penalty and euthanasia.

“I am inviting everyone to attend, to participate. Let us support and endorse life. Should we wait for another dictatorship before we take a stand?” said Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo.

Pabillo added that he was inviting every Filipino, including politicians and other religions to join the annual event.

“Our mission is centered on action, information and prayer. Anyone could attend, regardless of social status, government position or religion,” he added.

Ma. Julieta Wasan, president of LAIKO stressed that the event was initiated by the Catholic Church.

“This is not a political event, we will be holding another walk for life to speak about what we believe, because of what is currently happening in the country that we are against. We are not afraid, there’s no color at all,” she said.

Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle also invited the public to join the grand procession.

“We are inviting you all to a very important event — the Walk for Life. Let us walk for life, and as we walk, let us highlight a God-given gift, which is to respect everyone,” he said.

LAIKO said it was expecting over 20,000 Filipinos to join the event. ASHLEY JOSE