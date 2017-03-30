Catholic Church ‘passé’ in 30 years -Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte resumed his tirades against the Catholic Church on Thursday, saying it should also be blamed for the country’s ills.

In a speech before newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang, Duterte once again slammed the Catholic Church, saying the 2,000-year-old institution will no longer be relevant in 30 years.

“These priests, they think high of themselves. Jesus, I’m telling you, that religion will become passé in the next 30 years,” the President said.

“More of their abuses will come out. These priests, they’re n\tops when it comes to abuses. They keep on collecting (money), sometimes there’s even a second collection. In our place, the priests’s wife is with the NHA, she gets groceries. This f____ priest,” he added.

The President said that priests are among the “oligarchs” that “ail Philippine society.”

“You know… the Catholic Church is to be blamed for the country’s ills… It’s the… oligarch of this country,” Duterte said.

Although a Catholic, Duterte had been blasting the Church and some of its leaders for speaking out against his war on drugs.

But the President admitted that he would not be hitting the Church or mouthing expletives if his mother, Soledad Roa-Duterte, was alive.

“You know, I want to be as decent as I can ever be. I want to be on the socially correct… I know how to behave,” Duterte said.

“When my mother was still alive, I cannot talk the way I talk now. If only my mother is still alive, I cannot speak loosely the way I do now,” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE