Cattle rustlers eyed in slaying of police officer

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in South Cotabato is eyeing cattle rustlers in the murder of a police officer in Barangay Miasong in Koronadal City on Tuesday night.

Police Officer 1 John Mark Escobillo, son of Tupi Vice Mayor Noel Escobillo, was going home on board his motorcycle when unidentified gunmen shot him using a 12-gauge shotgun.

Senior Insp. Rommel Hitalia, Tupi town police chief, on Thursday said Escobillo was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. He bore gunshot wounds on his abdomen.

Escobillo heads the Tupi PNP Community Police Assistance Center (COMPAC).

Senior Supt. Franklin Alvero, South Cotabato PNP provincial director, said initial investigations indicated Escobillo could have been killed by cattle rustlers operating in Tupi.

Vice Mayor Escobillo urged the PNP in Tupi to go after the assailants of his son whose identities remained unknown as of press time.

