‘Catwalk Queen’ dreams to date ‘Ultimate Hunk’

Too early for a scheduled afternoon press visit on the set of GMA’s “Celebrity Bluff,” we settled for a sit-down interview with Sinon Loresca who was to guest in an advanced taped episode.

Clad in a gym outfit, the so-called Catwalk Queen gamely joined us but with an earnest request, “Basta hindi controversial, ha?”

First of many things that we discovered about the openly gay host of “Eat Bulaga” was his good command of the English language. Flattered, Sinon admitted to just having completed his secondary education in his native Masbate. “But I stayed in London for seven years, dun siguro ako natutong mag-Ingles.”

Not only did his stay (he was into retail then) teach him how to speak in a Brit’s tongue, it also blessed him with a gay partner he would marry later. “He’s a 38-year-old, six-footer psychiatrist but I won’t mention his name na lang. He’s a very private person kasi.”

Away from his partner, Sinon has realized the downside to LDRs (long-distance relationships). “Ang maganda sa amin, aside from our constant communication [on Viber]we see each other at least three times a year. Either he comes here or I go to London. In fact, I’m flying this July also to get bonded with my siblings there.”

It’s a known fact that showbiz is replete with temptations oftentimes too difficult to resist. How does Sinon manage to remain faithful to his wedded partner? “Simple,” he curtly replied, “I just follow the Golden Rule. I don’t want to cheat on him kasi baka gawin din niya yun sa akin.”

But hypothetically, who among our actors would he want to go on a date with, without necessarily engaging in intimate moments? “If ever, isa lang. It’s Piolo Pascual!” Sinon said unabashedly.

* * *

Very few people know that Vignettes and Allan K are long-time friends, even before pursuing separate paths in showbiz.

Back in the early 80s, Allan K—already an entertainer in Japan—regularly performed at the Minus One sing-along bar (at the back of Philippine Christian University in Manila) where we used to hang out during weekends.

We would, even to this day, find simple joys out of calling each other names, usually of long-forgotten stars, whenever our paths crossed. One of which was Pinky Montilla (for sure, nobody remembers her), the kinky-haired chubby star whose parents produced her action-fantasy movies like “Super Girl” and “Fantastica,” among others.

As we write this, we just received a rare, somewhat frenetic call from Allan K who said he was at the arrival area of the NAIA Terminal 3 to fetch someone. “Hulaan mo kung sinong susunduin ko?” to which we replied, “Ano ‘to, ‘Pinoy Henyo’?”

None of our several guesses was right until Allan K gleefully revealed, “Si Pinky Montilla! Pareho kaming Ilonggo, with the same birthplace [Isabela, Bacolod]. Mayor ang tatay niya doon dati.”

With no plans of reviving her showbiz career, the 59 year-old former actress is just vacationing to attend to important family matters. “Ulila na siyang lubos. Pero may dalawa siyang anak by her American husband na mukhang artistahin.”

We were a sucker for movies featuring local superheroes like Ate Vi’s “Darna” series during our childhood days.

While the lame Narda—before transforming into Darna—draws her power from what looks like a pebble which she swallows, Super Girl gets her strength from her magical ring which she bites as she shouts, “Yknip! (Pinky spelled backwards).”

So, was it Allan K’s kababayan who all started the language of the millennials?