Be cautious, Filipinos in Bali told

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday advised Filipinos residing in or travelling to Bali in Indonesia to exercise caution in light of the increased volcanic activity at Mount Agung.

The Philippine embassy in Jakarta reminded all Filipinos in the area who need immediate consular assistance to contact the embassy.

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level status for Mt. Agung in Bali to level 4, the highest classification, signifying the possibility of a volcanic eruption.

The Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has also warned residents and tourists to avoid areas within the 12-kilometer radius of the crater.

“Filipino travelers are advised to avoid non-necessary travel to affected areas. Flights may be disrupted in the event of a volcanic eruption,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia has prepared a contingency plan that may divert airline operations to Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali to airports in Yogyakarta, Surakarta, Surabaya and Lombok.

“Filipinos residing in Bali are advised to be vigilant and heed the instructions of local authorities,” the DFA added.