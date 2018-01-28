Cavani breaks PSG scoring record in Montpellier rout

PARIS: Edinson Cavani broke Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s all-time goalscoring record for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), while Neymar scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Montpellier.

The Uruguay striker tapped in his 157th PSG goal in the 11th minute at the Parc des Princes to spark wild celebrations, having levelled the Swede’s previous mark 10 days ago.

“It’s something magnificent, I’m very emotional,” Cavani told Canal+.

“In life, you’re not always given so much warmth. I’m very content, very happy to be here.”

Neymar, on his return to the starting XI after a thigh injury, slotted in a 40th-minute penalty, before following Angel Di Maria’s strike with his second goal to wrap up the win.

Unai Emery’s men are now 11 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit from second-placed Lyon, who visit Bordeaux on Sunday.

“I think it was an individual statistic that all of the fans and all of us wanted for him,” Emery said of Cavani’s mark.

“This is an important moment in the history of PSG, but as he said — we want more.”

Cavani started up front alongside Neymar, with Kylian Mbappe still recovering from injury.

Having failed to score in consecutive games, the 30-year-old didn’t have to wait long to break the record.

Neymar freed Adrien Rabiot down the left-hand side and Cavani turned in the midfielder’s cutback from close range to score his 27th goal of the season.

He celebrated by throwing his shirt into the crowd, with the referee shaking his hand in acknowledgement of the achievement before booking the striker.

Cavani’s 157th goal came in his 229th match for the capital club since joining from Napoli for 64 million euros ($79.5 million) in 2013, after Ibrahimovic managed 156 in 180 games during his four seasons in Paris before leaving for Manchester United in 2016.

He almost grabbed number 158 just minutes later, but Portuguese defender Pedro Mendes managed to toe the ball away from the onrushing striker.

AFP