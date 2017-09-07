La Prairie

La Prairie’s latest caviar technology features an advanced technological process that captures the most potent nutrients found in caviar. Through pressing and centrifugation, caviar’s lipids and proteins are isolated to better capture their power, and are then re-combined to create the Skin Caviar Absolute Filler. The luxurious cream helps to recreate the illusion of youth by bringing back that suppleness and volume to the skin.

La Prairie is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.