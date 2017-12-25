Cavite-based firm sued for tax evasion

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed a case before the Department of Justice against CQS Stainless Corp. presidents Teodolo Tayag Jr. and Albert Lin; chief finance officer Ivy Chung; and corporate secretary Lenida David Condol for failure to pay taxes from July 2016 to September 2017. QS Stainless Corp. is located at the Cavite Export Processing Zone in Rosario, Cavite. Investigation showed that the firm is enrolled with the BIR’s Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) for filing and payment of Withholding Tax on Compensation (WTC), Expanded Withholding Tax (EWT) and Value Added Tax (VAT). It, however, failed to pay the corresponding taxes due on various returns filed and, despite collection notices sent, the firm’s representatives failed to pay more than P3.8 million in taxes, inclusive of increments.