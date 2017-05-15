Monday, May 15, 2017
    Cavite bettor bags P54-M Superlotto pot

    A lone bettor from Cavite won the P54.435 million 6/49 Superlotto jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during Sunday night’s draw.

    PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said that the lucky winner placed his bet at a lotto outlet in Imus, Cavite.

    The bettor using standard bet correctly guessed the winning combination 05-43-34-02-33-26 bagging the total jackpot of P54,425,004.

    Balutan said apart from the grand winner, 20 other bettors would get P52,760 each after correctly guessing five of the six-number combination. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

