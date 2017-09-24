Cavite drug sting nets 20 more

THE continuing fight against illegal drugs arrested 20 more users and pushers in separate buy-busts in Bacoor, Imus, Tanza and Trece Martirez City on Friday.

Police identified the alleged pushers and drug den maintainers as Arnold Tolentino of Candida Compound, Barangay Molino 2, Bacoor; Jonnel Cleofe, Jerald Daza and Terry Solayao of Barangay Daang Amaya 1, Tanza; Julito Malatbalat, Michael Dumas, Glen Geroy and Jaime Dael of Barangay Hugo Perez, Trece Martires; Crisanto Cerillo and Leobeth Abaño of Naic; and Marvin “Boyong” Mina of Barangay Bucandala 1, Imus. Operatives seized about 30 sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and marked money from the arrested pushers, while drug users caught in holding shabu session during the operations were likewise arrested.