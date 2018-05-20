Cavite: prime choice for residences

FAST growing first-class province accessible from Metro Manila. Over a thousand industrial locators. Over 70 private and public schools. Close to 14,000 residential units. Such remarkable benefits have attracted families to settle in Cavite.

Accessibility

Cavite is becoming conveniently accessible from Metro Manila and connected to the rest of Luzon, thanks to infrastructure projects that include the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCx), which connects South Super Highway to Daang Hari; the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 Cavite extension; the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAx), bridging CAVITEx and SLEx; and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) connector road.

These roads are connecting Cavite not only to Metro Manila but also as far as Bulacan and Pampanga up north, and Batangas down south, providing Cavite residents with easier access to business, entertainment, leisure, and tourism options — even as they stay in a province where population density is not yet pronounced, and the cost of living is relatively reasonable.

With Cavite’s accessibility — and proximity — it is no surprise that people have begun to flock to the province. Its population is growing at a rate of nearly 4 percent, outpacing the national average of 1.6 percent.

As of the 2015 census, Cavite has a population of close to 3.7 million, with 63.1 percent living in urban areas.

Cavite’s most populous city, Dasmariñas, counts 659,000 residents, 17.92 percent of the province’s population. Bacoor, with 600,000 residents, or 16. 33 percent, places second.

Business opportunities

Cavite, part of the booming Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon (Calabarzon) region, is fast-growing, and with high income, it has been classified as a first-class province.

Investors have preferred to set their business in the province, as there are now over 1200 industrial locators spread across its 32 operating economic zones and industrial estates, which are primarily engaged in export, logistics, facilities, and information technology.

The place also has over a hundred small, medium, and large enterprises scattered throughout its seven cities and 16 municipalities. Some 350 bank branches dot the province.

School options

Cavite boasts of 75 private and state-run colleges and universities, providing plenty of education options for students. Private higher education institutions include De Las Salle University, Lyceum, and San Sebastian College–Recoletos de Cavite. Government owned schools are Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Philippine National Police Academy, and Cavite State University.

Home choices

The growth of this history-heavy province has not gone unnoticed by the real estate industry. Developers have descended, to provide a multitude of options for residents — many of whom are transferring from crowded Metro Manila.

By the end of 2016, developers had built close to 13,500 residential units, covering a total floor area of close to 2 million square meters, representing a total value of P15.5 billion.

From townhouses to townships, Cavite is definitely now home to families preferring cozy living not too far from Metro Manila but providing urban amenities as well.