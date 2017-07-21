Cavite ‘pusher’ busted

DasmariÑas CITY, Cavite: An anti-drug operation arrest in Blessedville, Barangay Sampaloc 2, this city resulted in a hostage drama on Friday morning after a suspected pusher used his live-in partner as shield from the police.

Operatives of the city Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) eventually arrested Jervy “Michael” Jordan, 33, who was the subject of a buy-bust operation.

The suspect just sold P2,000 worth of shabu to a poseur buyer, but sensing that he was dealing with a policeman, drew a his firearm and fired at the drug operative. He then dragged his live-in partner, Rowena Canuel, inside their house and locked themselves in.

A Special Weapons And Tactic team and crisis management committee was called in and defused the tension at about 12 noon.

Dasmariñas Police Station chief, Supt. Gil Tisado Torralba Police, said Jordan and Canuel are listed as notorious drug dealers.

Recovered from Jordan are 20 sachets of shabu, a .45 caliber pistol with two magazines loaded with ammunition, digital weighing scale and buy-bust money.