Cavite town goes green

TO help improve solid waste management (SWM) in the thriving town of General Mariano Alvarez (GMA) in Cavite province, a timely zero waste project was formally launched on Tuesday by the municipal government in collaboration with a non-government organization (NGO) advocating for zero waste resource management.

Called “Cavite Zero Waste Project,” it aims to strengthen the overall implementation of Republic Act (RA) 9003, also called the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, in the said municipality.

Mayor Walter Echevarria Jr. of GMA town said the project will be implemented via direct capacity building activities in seven focal barangays (villages) and outreach interventions for the 20 other villages in the town.

Echevarria led the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the zero waste project at the Materials Recovery Facility in the town involving the municipal government, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and EcoWaste Coalition.

“We undertake this environmental initiative in collaboration with the EcoWaste Coalition and the DILG as this will complement and reinforce our earnest efforts to clean up our barangays, reduce garbage generation, and heighten municipal compliance to RA 9003,” Echevarria said.

Closing waste disposal site



The municipal government is also implementing the safe closure and rehabilitation of its controlled waste disposal site, among other measures.

According to Michael Templonuevo of GMA’s municipal environment and natural resources office, the town operates a biogas digester at Nicolasa Virata Public Market.

“[The biogas digester] is capable of treating 50 kilos of biodegradable market waste, as well as wastewater, per day,” he said.

He said the town also runs a portable biogas digester for household and community use that is able to treat three kilos of domestic waste per day.

Eileen Sison, EcoWaste Coalition president, said the group is excited to forge the partnership with the local government and people of GMA town.

“We laud the local authorities for embracing this well-timed initiative which we hope will translate to greater citizens’ awareness and involvement on ecological solid waste management [ESWM] at the barangay level,” Sison said.

She said that as an NGO partner of the municipal government and the DILG, the EcoWaste Coalition will conduct a study on household ESWM practice, implement a capacity building program for the seven focal barangays, and provide technical assistance to these barangays to enhance existing SWM ordinances.

Also, the group will conduct awareness and outreach activities to the other 20 barangays and association of junk shop operators and waste pickers in the municipality of GMA, she added.

The EcoWaste Coaliton is a network of community, church, school, environmental, and health groups united for the promotion of environmental justice and stewardship.

It defines Zero Waste or “Walang Aksaya” as “the synergy of principles, cultures, beliefs, systems, methods and technologies that aims to eliminate wasting and ensure full and beneficial use of resources to restore ecological balance and provide for the needs of all creation.”