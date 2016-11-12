Cavs down Wizards as LeBron makes history

LOS ANGELES: The NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers thumped the Washington Wizards 105-94 on Friday (Saturday in Manila) on another milestone night for superstar LeBron James.

James, 31 years and 317 days old, became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 27,000 career points — surpassing former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who was 32 years and 160 days old when he reached 27,000.

“It’s an unbelievable feat,” teammate Kyrie Irving said, adding that he was pleased to have a ringside seat.

“It’s truly an honor to be part of the journey like that where you see someone put in so much work every single day and accomplishment after accomplishment and he’s really just humble about it,” said Irving, who led the Cavs with 29 points.

James finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

John Wall scored 28 points, but only five in the second half as the Cavaliers built on their 58-56 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers bounced back from their first defeat of the season to improve to 7-1.

That put them alone atop the Eastern Conference after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 113-111 thanks to guard DeMar DeRozan’s late-game heroics.

DeRozan scored 10 of his 34 points in a decisive fourth quarter as the Raptors snapped the Hornets’ four-game winning streak.

Toronto led by as many as 16 points before the Hornets unleashed a 16-0 second-half scoring run.

Point guard Kemba Walker scored a season-high 40 points — with 10 rebounds and six assists — for the Hornets, who led by as many as 10 in the second half before the Raptors roared back.

“We’re an experienced team at this point,” DeRozan said. “We understand how to win, what it takes to win whether you’re down or whether you’re up. We thrive in moments like this.”

