Cayetano appeals to North Korea to avoid ‘provocative’ acts that may cause global tension

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano has urged North Korea to call off its plans to conduct more ballistic missile tests to avoid further tension in the region.

He made the appeal in his keynote speech at the International Conference on Asean-Korea Partnership in Seoul, South Korea (Republic of Korea).

“The Philippines urges the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to heed the calls of the international community to avoid taking provocative actions that contribute to nothing but heightened tensions not just in the Korean Peninsula but also in the rest of the Asia-Pacific Region,” he said.

Pyongyang announced that Tuesday’s launch of an intermediate ballistic missile over Japan would be followed by more missile test launches towards the Pacific. BERNADETTE TAMAYO