Cayetano awaits confirmation as DFA chief

SENATOR Alan Peter Cayetano will be facing the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday for the confirmation of his appointment as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Senate President and CA Chairman Aquilino Pimentel 3rd already signed a recommendation of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the CA foreign affairs committee, for the commission to tackle Cayetano’s appointment.

Pimentel said he agreed to look at the appointment of Cayetano in a session of the appointments body on May 17 because he sees no reason to delay the confirmation.

Lacson has recommended suspending the rules on submission of documents as courtesy to Cayetano, a member of Congress and also of the CA.

Section 24 of the CA rules requires all nominees or appointees to submit papers or documents —curriculum vitae, family background—within 30 days.

Cayetano, the running mate of President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 presidential elections, was appointed as DFA secretary to replace acting Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Manalo temporary took over the post after the appointments body rejected then-DFA Secretary Perfecto Yasay because of Yasay’s misleading statements on his United States citizenship.

Lacson earlier said the CA, with the majority of its members, could suspend the rules and waive all the requirements out of courtesy to a colleague in Congress and the CA.

Apart from Cayetano, the CA is also set to tackle the appointments of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial.

Cayetano could expect a swift CA confirmation as most of his colleagues in the Senate who are also part of the appointments body have expressed support to his appointment.