Cayetano breezes through CA

In what was described by Sen. Panfilo Lacson as “the shortest confirmation hearing of a Cabinet Secretary,” the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the ad interim appointment of Alan Peter Cayetano as Foreign Affairs Secretary.

Lacson, chairman of the CA Committee on Foreign Affairs, announced the motion to recommend to plenary the confirmation of the nomination of Cayetano. There was no objection.

The confirmation hearing started at 9 a.m. The motion to recommend his confirmation to plenary was made at 9:03 a.m.

Cayetano expressed gratitude for his speedy confirmation and vowed not to disappoint the CA and President Rodrigo Duterte, who appointed him.

“Thank you for giving me the honor of breezing through the Commission on Appointments. I will do my best para ‘di po kayo mapahiya (not to embarrass you),” he said.

“I am humbled, I thank God for this opportunity and I thank the Commission. Gagamitin ko ‘tong mabilis at painless na confirmation bilang paalala that I have to do my best (I will use this quick and painless confirmation as a reminder that I have to do my best),” he said.

Cayetano said that he will welcome suggestions and complaints, especially from overseas Filipino worker. He will soon be visiting passport processing areas to identify problems and how they can be corrected. PNA

