Cayetano defends Duterte drug war, says 3,000 killed were ‘dealers’

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said that the more than 3,000 individuals who were killed in the drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte were all dealers.

Advertisements

Cayetano made the claim during an interview on Al Jazeera’s “Up Front” as he defended the death of 3,850 drug suspects in the more than one-year-old campaign.

“So every single one of the three and a half thousand people who was killed was a drug dealer?” host Mehdi Hasan asked Cayetano.

“Yes,” Cayetano said.

The host then asked him how he could know when those who were killed did not undergo trial and were not prosecuted.

“You didn’t charge them. You shot them on site! That’s not a democratic way of solving crime, is it?” Hasan pressed Cayetano.

The foreign affairs secretary said police officers were doing everything they could but there were some instances when they needed to defend themselves.