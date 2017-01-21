Cayetano denies ‘oust-Koko’ plot

SENATOR Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday urged fellow senator Antonio Trillanes 4th to resign for damaging interpersonal relations in the chamber.

At the same time Cayetano assured his colleagues he had no intention to grab the Senate leadership from Senate President Aquilino “Koko Pimentel 3rd, saying he would be joining President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet soon.

Trillanes had accused Cayetano of being behind a plot to unseat Pimentel.

“If Senator Trillanes considers me as a problem then we should both resign even tomorrow. Because I look at it differently, and I see him as the problem in the Senate,” Cayetano said in a news conference.

“So expect weekly intrigue from Senator Trillanes because that is his calling nowadays…but I hope he finds something very productive, to contribute or to do to this administration, rather creating intrigues,” he added.

Cayetano said he had long decided that his role was not to lead the Senate.

He said he was not eyeing the Senate presidency because the senators and President Rodrigo Duterte had placed their trust on Pimentel.

Even if he became Senate president, he won’t be able to do the job, Cayetano said.

“It is useless. I would just be damaging my name because I won’t be able to accomplish anything in five months. I would have wanted it (Senate presidency) if I had 12 months,” he said.

Trillanes, in a text message, said Cayetano should resign first for his failure to fulfill his promise.

He said Cayetano made a promise to resign if the country’s problem on illegal drugs, corruption and crime won’t be solved in three to six months.

Trillanes was referring to the campaign pledge of Duterte and Cayetano, who ran for vice president during the May 2016 elections, to eliminate illegal drugs and corruption in as short as three months.