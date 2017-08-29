Cayetano directs PH embassy in Tokyo to monitor North Korea situation

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano has directed the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo to closely monitor the situation there following North Korea’s latest firing of a ballistic missile that passed over Japan’s air space.

The Philippines at the same time expressed grave concern over what it described as dangerous and provocative actions of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Cayetano has instructed the Philippine post in Tokyo to continue to monitor the events following the missile launch and ensure the safety of Filipinos in Japan.

There are approximately 242,000 Filipinos living and working in Japan.

“I wish to assure our kababayans in Japan that our Embassy in Tokyo and our Consulate General in Osaka are prepared to assist them should it be necessary,” Secretary Cayetano said.

Pyongyang launched the missile that flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and set off warnings for people to take emergency shelter.

This is the second time the DPRK fired a missile over Japanese airspace. The first missile launch was in 1998.

Embassies particularly in Guam, Korea and Japan were told prepare and update their contingency following plans of North Korea to fire missile towards Guam.

The Philippine consulate in Guam raised Alert Level 1 following DPRKs planned missile launch urging Filipinos in the area to be aware of the unfolding events and to continue monitoring reports from reliable media outlets and official advisories from the Government of Guam and Guam Homeland Security-Office of Civil Defense.

Cayetano also reiterated the statement issued by the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on August 5 urging the DPRK to fully comply with its obligations under the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Top diplomats of Asean in a statement have expressed grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean peninsula caused in part by the recent missile tests of the DPRK.

“These developments seriously threaten peace, security and stability in the region and the world. In this regard, we strongly urge the DPRK to immediately comply fully with its obligations under all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the foreign ministers said in a statement during the 50th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) hosted by the Philippines.

Cayetano called on North Korea to stop its dangerous and provocative actions, which could heighten tensions, increase instability in the region.

“Asean and the Philippines, as this year’s Chair, remain committed to peaceful resolutions of conflict. While we are ready to do our part, provocations such as this latest missile launch should stop to help us put in place an environment that would be conducive for dialogue,” Cayetano said.