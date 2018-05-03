Cayetano enjoys Duterte trust, confidence — Palace

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano still enjoys the trust and confidence of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Thursday, amid the alleged clamor for his resignation over the Philippines’ dispute with Kuwait.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Cayetano still had the backing of Duterte, but added it would be up to Cayetano himself on whether he would heed the resignation call by career officers.

“That call is addressed to Secretary Cayetano. He should address it. As far as the Palace is concerned, there is no reason for him to resign because I think, he still has the full trust and confidence of the President,” Roque said during a press conference.

Roque was reacting to a report that career officials supposedly sent a letter to Duterte asking for Cayetano’s resignation for his alleged “gross incompetence” in handling the diplomatic dispute with Kuwait.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in a statement, denied a newspaper report, which claimed that career diplomats wanted Cayetano to resign, saying the alleged call did not represent the views of the “entire Foreign Service Corps.”

“The alleged clamor by career officials for the Secretary to resign as contained in the supposed letter came from some who do not represent the views of the entire career Foreign Service Corps,” the DFA said.

The Philippines and Kuwait are currently locked in a diplomatic impasse over what the Gulf state viewed as a violation of its sovereignty in connection with the Philippine Embassy’s move to “rescue” Filipino maids from their employers amid reports of abuse.

The operation was captured on video and posted on social media, and was described by Kuwait as “inappropriate behavior.” The Philippine government has since apologized for it.

Manila, however, protested the expulsion of Ambassador Renato Villa, the arrest warrants against its three diplomats, and the detention of four other Filipinos hired by the Philippine Embassy.

The Palace official expressed confidence that the diplomatic row with Kuwait would be resolved soon.

“And I think, what we have in Kuwait is something [that]can be overcome eventually sooner or later,” Roque said.

“I cannot speak for the Kuwaitis but Secretary Cayetano has apologized. And we’re hoping to normalize ties with Kuwait soon,” he added.

Asked if Duterte held any official accountable for the posting of the controversial video that angered Kuwait, Roque said this would be up to Cayetano since it was his staff involved.

“We’re deferring to Secretary Cayetano for the time being. It is his subordinates. It is his department that should investigate at the first instance,” Roque said.

“We await for his special actions and we defer to him for his judgment on what to do with these people,” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE