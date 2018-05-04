Cayetano on Kuwait fiasco: ‘Let us do our job and then judge us’

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and other officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) are ready to take responsibility for the controversial rescue mission on distressed Filipino workers in Kuwait but appealed that they be allowed to resolve the matter first.

“A lot of people asked me to go on leave… but I said we are all hands on deck right now… after this is all and done, we will assess where we made the mistake, what are the consequences of those mistakes,” the foreign affairs secretary said in an interview with reporters.

Cayetano said DFA was now moving to resolve the issue between the Philippines and Kuwait.

Cayetano also made it clear that the controversy started after Kuwait accused the Philippine embassy of violating its laws when it conducted the supposed rescue operation on distressed household service workers.

In fact, Cayetano said, the video showing the actual rescue operation that went viral in social media was released to prove that there was no violation and that those involved in the operation were just outside the house and did not enter the premises.

“Having said that best of intentions sometimes goes wrong… Maybe the intention was good, but the result was different, so we are reviewing all of that,” the foreign affairs secretary said.

Cayetano also rejected criticisms that the rescue of OFWs was wrong, and insisted the actions the embassy were within international conventions and that it was the right of the state to protect the OFWs although this should have been done in coordination with the host country.

Currently, Cayetano said there were 120 Filipino household service workers who asked for help and to be rescued, which were part of the duties of the DFA.

He added that the decision to send teams to stage the rescue was his call and took responsibility for it.

“Everyone is ready to take responsibility, including myself. I am not saying that people should not judge DFA, I am saying allow us to do our job and then judge us,” he added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA