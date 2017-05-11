Cayetano pusher creation of fisheries dept

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano pushed for the establishment of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, saying a dedicated agency should look after the fishery sector, which is one of the major sources of livelihood.

“While we have very good people in the Department of Agriculture, the department’s focus is more on land-based farming. It is time that the government provides for a focused, single-minded, specialized department responsive to the needs and concerns of the fisheries industry,” Cayetano said after filing Senate Bill 1437.

He said that the creation of the department will be a step forward in the government’s plan to better protect, utilize, maximize, and conserve the nation’s marine resources.

The senator said the fisheries sector should be given priority, particularly the proper management of aquatic resources.

Nikki Delos Reyes