Cayetano willing to go ‘happily’ if President wants it

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano is willing to step down from his post if President Rodrigo Duterte or even majority of foreign affairs officers wants him to resign.

“If we’re not doing our job, we don’t deserve to be here,” said Cayetano in an interview with reporters on Wednesday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport where he met returning Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Rene Villa.

“If the President wants me to go, I will go happily and I will continue to support him. If a majority in the Department of Foreign Affairs says, ‘We cannot follow you,’ I have no business being there,” Cayetano added.

Calls for Cayetano’s resignation stemmed from the diplomatic fiasco resulting from the rescue operations conducted by the Philippine Embassy in the Gulf state on distressed Filipino workers, which were caught on video and posted online to the displeasure of the Kuwaiti government.

Cayetano said as secretary of foreign affairs, it was his duty to implement the independent foreign policy of the country, build bridges with other nations and take care of Filipinos abroad and if he could not do that, then he has no reason to stay.

While Cayetano said that he respected those demanding for his resignation, they should neither use the name of the department nor those of the career officials unless it was these officials who were actually making the demand.

The DFA, in a separate statement, branded as “malicious” a news article claiming that career diplomats, who were no identified, wanted Cayetano to resign because of how he handled the Kuwait situation.

The DFA also dismissed the claim that a letter asking for the resignation of Cayetano and his appointees was sent to Malacanang, noting that The Office of the President has not seen such letter.

It added that the Union of Foreign Service Officers (UNIFORS), which represents the career corps, has been inactive.

“The alleged clamor by career officials for the Secretary to resign as contained in the supposed letter came from some who do not represent the views of the entire career Foreign Service Corps,” the DFA said in a statement. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA