CBCP backs probe on luggage thefts

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines’ Episcopal Commission on the Welfare of Migrants and Itinerant People (CBCP – ECMI ) lauded moves in the Senate to investigate cases of luggage pilferage in airports.

“We support and stand with Senator Grace Poe in her Senate Resolution 644 to investigate the new cases of bukas bagahe or luggage pilferage in airports,” Bataan Bishop and CBCP-ECMI chair Ruperto Santos said.

The prelate said plain stealing and dishonesty of airport personnel are criminal acts that should be stopped.

“These bukas bagahe activities are a black eye to our country which will result in loss of confidence of investors and tourists,” he said.

Santos concurred with Poe that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) work so hard and honestly and should be protected and their luggage respected.

Poe filed the Senate resolution to look into rising cases of luggage theft in airports that she said could affect passenger security and safety if not checked.