CBCP calls for probe into priest’s slay

Nineteen days after the murder of Fr. Marcelito Paez, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged the authorities to seriously investigate the incident.

“We call on the authorities to resolve other cases of deaths under investigation that have been disturbing the country in the past few months,” said Bishop Romulo Valles, CBCP president and Davao archbishop.

Paez was ambushed by motorcycle riding gunmen on the night of December 4 in Jaen, Nueva Ecija.

“He was an advocate of social justice, particularly on issues affecting the poor,” the bishop said.

Paez was known to lead church services for communities and victims of human rights violations in Nueva Ecija and Central Luzon.

“We refused to consider Fr. Paez as another addition to the list of victims of extrajudicial killings. He should be counted among our martyrs. Victims have no choice about their fate while martyrs do,” Valles said.

“Fr. Paez had been consistent in taking the side of the poor. He defended the downtrodden, especially the farmers. He was aware of the hazards of his mission,” Valles added.

The Philippine National Police vowed to work round the clock to resolve the killing of Paez.

It said in a statement, it said a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) was formed on December 6 to oversee the case.