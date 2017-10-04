CBCP cautioned against giving sanctuary to rogue cops

ANTI-crime advocates cautioned the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) against providing sanctuary to police officers supposedly involved in extrajudicial killings as it urged the church to remain apolitical.



Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said on Wednesday that providing protection to police officers and other individuals who admitted being involved in criminal activities could set a bad example and could create distrust in the government.



“They (CBCP) are over stretching already [their role]. They are creating distrust in government,” Jimenez said.



The VACC chairman was reacting to the statement CBCP President and Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas that a number of policemen had sought protection from the Church and expressed willingness to tell about their participation in EJKs.



“They have expressed their desire to come out in the open about their participation in extra-judicial killings and summary executions. Their consciences are troubling them,” said Villegas, in a statement issued Monday.



Jimenez said that if the CBCP really wanted to help, it should turn over potential witnesses to the proper government bodies that could provide protection like the Public Attorney’s Office or the Department of Justice. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

