CBCP vows to block death penalty bill

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Saturday vowed to continue its efforts to block the passage of the death penalty bill.

“We will not give up in engaging lawmakers in working for justice that heals and respects the dignity of the human person,” Rodolfo Diamante, executive secretary of the CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Prison Pastoral Care, said in a statement.

The CBCP released the statement following reports that the Senate will continue holding public hearings on the death penalty this month.

Diamante expressed his disappointment that the hearings will be led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is known to be a Christian.

“The CBCP-ECPC will continue to lobby for the passage of laws that will be consistent with the Gospel values,” Diamante said. “We hope and pray that the members of the Senate will vote in accordance with their conscience.”

Pacquiao, who was assigned to head a panel under the Committee on Justice, will conduct next week a public hearing on eight pending measures reviving the death penalty.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson earlier said holding hearings would be a waste of time since majority of senators are against death penalty.

“If I were Sen. Pacquiao, I will first assess how many votes I will get. Do I have 12 votes to pass the Senate’s death penalty version?” he said.