CCF Golf Fellowship unfolds Oct 20

The Christ’s Commission Fellowship (CCF) will hold its 9th CCF Golf Fellowship on October 20 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

CCF, a thriving evangelical church with over 60 satellites in the Philippines and abroad, aims to raise funds for its various ministries.

The tournament is open to the public with a P3,500 listing fee inclusive of mulligan (front and back), green fee, giveaways, lunch, t-shirt, umbrella and a raffle ticket.

Player’s verification at the Palmer course starts at 6:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off begins at 8 a.m.

The tournament will follow a System 36 mode of play.

To register, contact Joy or Naneth at 7723035 to 39 or 09275335783 and 09178871995.