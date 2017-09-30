CCP announces 29th Gawad Alternatibo awardees

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has recently named the winners of the 29th Gawad CCP Para Sa Alternatibong Pelikula At Video (Gawad Alternatibo) Award at the Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater).

Gawad Alternatibo is one of Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival’s main components, and has produced outstanding filmmakers and media practitioners. Established in 1987, the annual longest-running independent film competition of its kind in the Asean Region, recognizes the best Filipino films in four categories, Short Feature, Documentary, Animation and Experimental.

For the Short Feature, Jury members Teddy Co, Lemuel Lorca and Hannah Espia hailed the first prize for “Sa Saíyang Islá (In His Island)” by Christian Candelaria of University of the Philippines-Diliman. “Proxy” by Alfonso Silva of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), and “Auntwo Susan” by Andrea Arias and Mia Rosero of Benilde Film/Suntanned Productions took home second and third prize, respectively.

Honorable Mentions were “Ma’am LA” by Vince Sevillano of DLS-CSB and “Santa Nena!” by Tim Rone Villanueva of Benilde Film TV Films.

The Board of Juries for Best Documentary, composed of Eduardo Roy Jr., January Victoria, and Maria Victoria Ilagan awarded first place to “In the Middle of the Night (Sa Kalagitnaan ng Gabi)” by Bryan Kristoffer Brazil of Manila Montage Inc. “Spring by the Sea” by Aleia Garcia of Mapua University, on the on the other hand, bagged second place, while “Timbre: Isang Dokumentaryo Tungkol sa Laban Kontra Droga” by Camille Samonte and Pam Bareo of St. Scholastica’s College, Manila, finished third.

Honorable mention was “Bai: A Video Documentary on the Plight of the Ata-Manobo Women in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte” by Bianca Aquino, Angelica Gahoy, Rhianne Raval, and Hermes Tunao of St. Scholastica’s College, Manila.

For the Animation Division “Diskarte” by Agu Crisostomo and Mich Cervantes of DLS-CSB won the first prize while the second prize was tied and won by “Pinagrok” by Maybelle dV. Escaro of Ateneo de Naga University and “Sorcerace” by Sofia Abellera of DLS-CSB. Third place, meanwhile, was granted to “Litrato” by Marc Jon Villanea of Ateneo de Naga University, while “Pasada” by Cesar Asuncion 3rd of DLS-CSB was an Honorable Mention.

Judges Roque Lee, Hazel Joy Gutierrez, and Eleanor Ramos did not confer the top prize for the Experimental Category. “Recurrencia” by Carmina Cruz of Bakunawa Productions clinched second, while “Ang Pagkalaglag ng Ginintuang Salamin ng Pagkakilanlan” by Tricia Sotaso of Mapua University won third. “Philippine Cinema: A Century Hence” by Epoy Deyto of Independent– tolled Billy Productions and

Chapter 2: On the Vanity of Existence” by Mathieu Padilla of the Marilou Diaz-Abaya Film Institute received Honorable Mentions.

Winners in all categories of the 29th Gawad Alternatibo each received cash prizes as well as certificates.