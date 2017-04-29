CCP announces tour grantees for 2017

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) thru its Cultural Exchange Department announces the six recipients of its 2017 Local Tour Grants Program.

The following regional performing groups are this year’s tour grantees:

From Mindanao: RMMC Teatro Ambahanon (Gen. Santos City), MSU-IIT Integrated Performing Arts Guild (Iligan City)

From Visayas: Little Boy Productions (Cebu), Maskara Theater Ensemble (Bacolod)

From Luzon: Sining Banwa Performance Collective (Albay), UPLB Choral Ensemble (Laguna).

Each of the grantees will receive P60,000 to enable them to implement a short tour and render two performances with audience interaction of their local productions within or outside their region between July to September this year.

Through the Local Tour Grants Program, the CCP CED endeavors to support and motivate local cultural performing groups to achieve artistic excellence and promote local art and cultural expressions in various venues and communities and more importantly, present the flourishing of arts and culture in the regions.

Since it was re-established in 2014, the program has assisted 19 region based performing groups and reached an audience of 39,011 in 20 local communities and provinces from 2014 to 2016.