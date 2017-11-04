CCP calls for ‘Ani 40’ journal submission

The Intertextual Division of the Cultural Center of the Philippines is now accepting submissions to the “Ani 40” with the theme “Katutubo.”

The volume, which will be launched in September 2018, will contain essays, poems, short stories and other genres that shed light on the indigenous Filipino’s fight and stand for their ancestral land.

According to CCP’s Intertextual Division, Ani seeks to change the notion that the indigenous or the “katutubo”

are only the purists who continue to live for and affirm the role of culture and indigenous traditions present before the colonization.

Submissions may be in Filipino, English or any local Filipino language provided that it has a translation in either Filipino or English. Entries must be typed in Arial or Times New Roman typeface (12 pts), double spaced, on a 8.5 inch x 11 inch paper, with a bionote and photo of the author. Deadline of submission is on December 31. Complete information may be acquired by sending an email to anijournal@yahoo.com.