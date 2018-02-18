CCP concludes 31st season with ‘Juan Tamad in love’

Tanghalang Pilipino (TP), the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, concludes its 31st theater season with “Nang Dalawin ng Pag-ibig si Juan Tamad,” a new and original production based on National Artist Nick Joaquin’s story “How Love Came to Juan Tamad.”

Literary critics describe the work as the correct explanation why the legendary Mariyang Makiling forever nurses a broken heart and why Juan Tamad remains a pop idol, a model for the young.

Included in Joaquin’s “Pop Stories for Groovy Kids” (1979), the play is a mash-up of popular folk tales, and follows the love triangle among Filipino legends Mariyang Makiling as goddess of love, Monte Banahaw as god of war, and Juan Tamad.

Adapted for the stage by Rody Vera and directed by Jonathan Tadioan, the play is teeming with complex characters (including Ba’I, god of Laguna Lake and brother of Monte Banahaw), with no one being purely a hero or a villain.

The cast is comprised of TP’s Actors Company and guest actor Cheeno Macaraig. At the helm of production and costume design is Marco Viaña; composition, arrangement, musical direction and design, TJ Ramos; lighting design, John Batalla; choreography, Ronelson Yadao and stage management, Doray Dayao.

The production is Tanghalang Pilipino’s Valentine’d offering for the month of “Feb-ibig.” It opened on February 16 and runs for four weekends until March 11 at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater), with evening performances at 8 p.m. and matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketworld and CCP box-office.