CCP holds 5th National Rondalla Workshop

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) conducts its 5th National Rondalla Workshop on April 24 to 28 daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in various venues at the complex.

Open to rondalla groups all over the country which have been in existence for at least two years and are non-beginners, the workshop is conducted for those who wish to further hone their skills in rondalla technique and performance. This training program follows the highly successful CCP National Rondalla Workshops held every April since 2014.

Leading the workshop trainers is Elaine Espejo Cajucom of the Celso Espejo Rondalla and the UP Rondalla, and faculty member of the UP College of Music.

Module includes sectional rehearsals per rondalla instrument, note reading sessions, individual rondalla ensemble cliniquing sessions, and plenary sessions wherein all the participants gather together to learn a common piece, culminating in a program at the CCP Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (Little Theater) on Saturday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

The annual CCP National Rondalla Workshop is recognized for having trained rondalla ensembles and banduria players who became national finalists and have won top prizes in the solo banduria and the rondalla ensemble competitions of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA).