CCP names ‘Thirteen Artists 2018’ in various disciplines

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has selected the final list of awardees for the 2018 Thirteen Artists Awards (TAA). Now on its 17th year, 185 artists have been given recognition in the field of contemporary visual art since the program was first started in 1970.

The awardees are Zeus Bascon, Bea Camacho, Cian Dayrit, Janos Dela Cruz, Carlo Gabuco, Dina Gadia, Guerrero Habulan, Eisa Jocson, Doktor Karayom, Raffy Napay, Archie Oclos, Lynyrd Paras and Shireen Seno.

Administered by the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division (VAMD) under the Production and Exhibition Department, former CCP Museum Director Roberto Chabet started TAA that is known for ushering in new forms of art. It showcases the Filipino artists’ work that grasped to “restructure, restrengthen and renew artmaking and art thinking…that lend viability to Philippine art”.

It was Raymundo Albano—Chabet’s successor as Museum Director—who transformed the 13 Artists into the awards program that it is today. The Thirteen Artists exhibition was mounted every two years from 1970 to 1980, and only again in 1988, 1990, 1992 and 1994. It was revived in 2000, and changed to a triennial format and given an age limit of 40, which is continued to this day.

The nominations, which started in December 15, 2017, were received from museum directors, gallerists, independent curators, heads of art and cultural organizations, and former TAA awardees.

This year’s panel of jurors included past TAA winners namely Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi (1972), Leonilo Doloricon, (1990), Noel Cuizon (1994), Yasmin Sison-Ching (2006), with Rica Estrada, Officer-in-Charge of the VAMD, representing the CCP.

Winners will receive a cash grant to defray cost of materials for producing new work for a group exhibition at the Bulwagang Juan Luna (Main Gallery). The exhibit opening on October 18 will be highlighted with the formal recognition of winners.

This year’s exhibition will be curated by Ronald Achacoso (TAA 2000 awardee) while the trophy will be designed by Eric Zamuco (TAA 2003 awardee).