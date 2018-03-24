CCP open for VLF 14 writing program applications

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is now accepting applications for the Virgin Labfest 14 Writing Fellowship Program, to be handled by Palanca award-winning playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas and held from July 3 to 15.

The two-week mentorship program will deal with the study and practice of dramatic writing for the stage. Ten fellows will be chosen, and are expected take part in lectures, discussions, and workshops on playwriting and script critiquing.

They will get tickets to this year’s festival and selected rehearsals, as well as the opportunity to join in the post-performance talkback and interaction with known playwrights, directors and selected actors.

The program will culminate in a staged reading of the fellows’ works on July 15 at the CCP Bulwagang Amado Hernandez at 6 p.m.

To qualify, an applicant must be a college student or young professional; 29 years old or younger; not have had any play produced by a professional theater company or published in a literary journal; not have won in any national/ international playwriting/screenwriting competition; and be present for the entire duration of the program, rehearsals, and performance for the culminating showcase.

Applicants must e-mail to ccp.artist.training@gmail.com a fully accomplished application form, which can be downloaded from the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph); and one or two sample plays (in full or an excerpt) written either in Filipino or English, encoded in .doc format (12 points, double-spaced, 8” x 11” paper), have a maximum of 10 pages per sample, and do not have their real name written on any part of the work/s.

Only complete application documents will be considered.

These must be received by 11:59 p.m. of May 18. The names of the accepted applicants will be announced on June 8.

Fellows are required to pay a minimal registration fee of P1,200.

The Virgin Labfest is a distinguished annual festival of unpublished, unstaged, untried and untested works of playwrights, directors and actors. It earned a reputation for producing provocative and outstanding “virgin” plays, many of which were honored by the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

The program is a project of the CCP Artist Training Division of the Arts Education Department.

For inquiries visit the CCP website, e-mail ccp.artist.training@gmail.com, or call (632) 832-1125, local 1605.