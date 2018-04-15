CCP outreach brings art to the workplace

IN line with its vision of making art matter in the life of every Filipino, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) through its outreach program brings special performances to various government and publicwork places from April to June 2018.

Billed as “Art in the Workplace”(AIWP) (Sining sa Tanggapan), the project is also intended to advocate the vital role that art plays in national and community development. The one hour program will showcase the artistic excellence of the Filipino artists along with the in-house talents (from the organizations and communities that will be visited) who will be presented as a living proof that art exists and flourishes in various work places and contributes to the enhancement of the work environment. The performance will be complemented with an interaction between the artists and the audience to discuss the insights about the performance and its role in everyday life.

From 2012 to 2017, AIWP has already been presented to 17 government organizations to include the Department of Budget and Management, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Audit, Department of Finance, Department of Science and Technology, Metro Manila Development Authority, Office of the Ombudsman, Bureau of Customs, National Historical Commission, Career Executive Service Board, National Parks Development Committee, Philippine Coast Guard, Landbank of the Philippines, San Pedro City, Biñan City, Batangas City and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicines, reaching an estimated audience of over 4,280 government workers and local laborers.

For 2018, the featured performing groups include the University of the Philippines String Orchestra (ARCO), Koro Illustrado, and the Kaloob Music and Dance Ministry who will be presented in the following venues and communities: Governance Commission for Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) in Makati City (April 11), National Police College (NPC) in Silang, Cavite (April 27) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Quezon City (June 8). AIWP is presented in cooperation with the GCG, NPC and DENR.

For more information, contact the CCP Cultural Exchange Department at tel. no. 832-1125 locals 1708-1709.