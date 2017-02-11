CCP presents ‘Così Fan Tutte’ on Valentine’s Day

Così Fan Tutte, an Italian-language opera in two acts by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be the third offering of the CCP’s Metropolitan Opera in HD on February 14 at Greenbelt 3 Cinema 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Met Music director James Levine conducts a cast of youthful stars in Mozart’s sophisticated comedy about testing the ties of love.

Susanna Phillips and Isabel Leonard are the sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella, who are led to believe their fiancés have gone off to war. Matthew Polenzani and Rodion Pogossov are Ferrando and Guglielmo, the lovers who return in disguise to test their girls’ fidelity. Danielle de Niese sings the scheming maid Despina and Maurizio Muraro is Don Alfonso, the philosopher and mastermind pulling the strings.

The CCP’s Met Opera in HD series features screenings of the latest operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera in New York through High-Definition digital technology.

Other productions scheduled for screening at Greenbelt 3 cinemas for 2017 are: Madama Butterfly (Giacomo Puccini) on March 14; Turandot (Giacomo Puccini) on April 4; and Tristan und Isolde (Richard Wagner) on May 9.