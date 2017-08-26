CCP presents ‘Pili-pinas’: A Pagcor musical

The stage is all set at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (PAGCOR’s) grand musical competition that will highlight the treasure trove of Filipino folk culture.Dubbed “Pili-Pinas (Piliin ang Pilipinas): A PAGCOR Musical,” the show features some of the popular Philippine festivals, folklore, dances and mythical characters.

The contest will be held on September 2, at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo of the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay, City. What makes the show extra special is that it will be top-billed by Pagcor employees from the Casino Filipino (CF) branches and satellite operations group in Angeles, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Ilocos, Olongapo, Tagaytay, Metro Manila, and corporate offices. According to Pagcor Chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo, the musical will showcase the diverse culture, tradition and festivities in different places in the Philippines.

“A total of 11 groups from different regions in the country will perform. The artists for CF Davao for instance will adopt the Kadayawan Festival theme while performers from CF Cebu will adopt the Sinulog festival theme,” she said. “Through this musical, we will relive the rich culture and heritage of our country.”

Some of the interesting entries for the musical competition are the Panaad, Panagbenga, and Pintados for the festivals category; adaptation of the Biag ni Lam-Ang, Ulo ng Apo and Maria Sinukuan for the legend category; Aswang and Darna for the Pinoy fantasy category and Dances of Luzon for the cultural category. Assistant vice president for entertainment Jimmy Bondoc said the project is Pagcor’s way “of highlighting the best and beautiful about the Philippines.”

Aside from the top-rate cultural treat, Pagcor will also hold a grand raffle draw for its guests with a 2017 Toyota Innova (2.8 V Diesel A/T) as the grand prize. The second prize will be a Toyota Corolla Altis (1.6 A/T) while the third prize is a 2017 Kawasaki Z650 motorcycle. Winners of the Pagcor musical will receive huge cash prizes.

The grand winner will get P100,000 plus trophy, the 1st runner-up will take home P75,000 plus trophy while the 2nd runner-up will get P50,000 plus trophy. Non-winning groups will get P25,000 each.For more details about the PAGCOR Musical, call 0927-616-4585.

It’s on PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo and Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) President Arsenio Lizaso shake hands to formally seal the partnership between the state-run gaming firm and CCP on the staging of the musical at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.