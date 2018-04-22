CCP to hold 5th National Rondalla Workshop

In continuation of the highly successful workshops held every April since 2014, the Cultural Center of the Philippines will stage the National Rondalla Workshop anew from April 24 to 28, in various venues of the CCP.

The annual CCP National Rondalla Workshop is now recognized for having trained rondalla ensembles and banduria players who became national finalists and have won top prizes in the solo banduria and the rondalla ensemble competitions of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA).

Every year, CCP opens the workshop to rondalla groups all over the country, which have been in existence for at least two years and are non-beginners, who wish to further hone their skills in rondalla technique and performance.

Meanwhile, Elaine Espejo Cajucom of the Celso Espejo Rondalla and the UP Rondalla, and faculty member of the UP College of Music lead the workshop trainers using modules that include sectional rehearsals per rondalla instrument, note reading sessions, individual rondalla ensemble cliniquing sessions, and plenary sessions wherein all the participants gather together to learn a common piece.

The workshop will culminate in a program at the CCP Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (Little Theater) on Saturday, April 28 at 4 p.m.