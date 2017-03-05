CCTV cameras now mandatory in Baguio establishments

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan has signed a city ordinance requiring all business establishments in the Summer Capital to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, video recorders and monitors, 24 ours a day, 7 days a week. The ordinance is a requirement for new and current business owners when securing their business permits. Those who already have CCTV cameras will be required to register their installation with the City Treasury Office and the Baguio City Police Office and upgrade their equipment. Institutions that already have such cameras will be required to register the installation with the City Treasury Office and the Baguio City Police Office and must upgrade the old installation. Video recordings from the system will be preserved for 15 days from the date of recording. Exempted from the requirement are: small store owners whose annual capital income is less than P60,000 and business establishments with fewer than three employees; boarding houses with a maximum of four rooms or two units; and small auto vulcanizing shops and carwashes. Establishments will be required to also post a written notice in bold letters measuring a minimum of three inches directed to the public that the establishment is employing surveillance systems. The ordinance, however, states that here will be no CCTV cameras installed in any restroom, toilet, shower, bathroom, changing room and other similar areas and that the establishments will maintain the confidentiality of all video feeds and recordings obtained through the cameras. It also enjoins all establishments to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of all video feeds and recordings obtained via the surveillance system. The only exemptions to this is when the footage is needed in a criminal investigation or prosecution of an offense punishable by law and a request must be made by the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation.Violators of the ordinance will be fined P5,000 and/or imprisonment of one year or both upon the discretion of the court.

GABY B. KEITH