CCTV helps police arrest woman’s killers

BACOLOD CITY: A close circuit television (CCTV) footage helped police to arrest the two suspects in the killing of a woman whose body was found at the public plaza in Barangay Payao, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental. Rosemarie Fernandez, 55, was found dead with severe head injuries behind a kiosk about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a police report showed. Senior Insp. Albert Sy, Binalbagan police officer-in-charge, identified the suspects as Jerick Cainap, 19 and Raymond Gaje, 24, both of Barangay Payao. A CCTV footage in the village showed that Cainap and Gaje used a hard object they got from a nearby road to hit Fernandez on the head. Cainap and Gaje admitted to the crime saying they were drunk when the incident happened.