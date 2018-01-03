CCTV helps police arrest woman’s killers

BACOLOD CITY: A close circuit television (CCTV) footage helped police to arrest the two suspects in the killing of a woman whose body was found at the public plaza in Barangay Payao, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental. Rosemarie Fernandez, 55, was found dead with severe head injuries behind a kiosk about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a police report showed. Senior Insp. Albert Sy, Binalbagan police officer-in-charge, identified the suspects as Jerick Cainap, 19 and Raymond Gaje, 24, both of Barangay Payao. A CCTV footage in the village showed that Cainap and Gaje used a hard object they got from a nearby road to hit Fernandez on the head. Cainap and Gaje admitted to the crime saying they were drunk when the incident happened.
CCTV helps police arrest woman’s killers0
Share.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.