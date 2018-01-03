Thursday, January 4, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»»CCTV helps police arrest woman’s killers

    CCTV helps police arrest woman’s killers

    0
    By on At a Glance

    BACOLOD CITY: A close circuit television (CCTV) footage helped police to arrest the two suspects in the killing of a woman whose body was found at the public plaza in Barangay Payao, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental. Rosemarie Fernandez, 55, was found dead with severe head injuries behind a kiosk about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a police report showed. Senior Insp. Albert Sy, Binalbagan police officer-in-charge, identified the suspects as Jerick Cainap, 19 and Raymond Gaje, 24, both of Barangay Payao. A CCTV footage in the village showed that Cainap and Gaje used a hard object they got from a nearby road to hit Fernandez on the head. Cainap and Gaje admitted to the crime saying they were drunk when the incident happened.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.