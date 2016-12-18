CCTV: Policeman of the Year 2016

THE award goes to CCTV-recorded videos of crimes and anomalies committed. Accidents, disasters, shootings, robberies, holdups and bribery attempts are recorded via closed circuit cameras and usually not seen by the police. And many of their members play lead roles or are bitplayers.

***

On the militarization of the disputed islands, Philippines sings “Silent Night,” China responds with “O Holy Night.”

***

I heard DFA Secretary Perfecto Yasay say “South China Sea” in an interview. Did “West Philippine Sea” disappear because of the southwest monsoon, or habagat?

***

If smartphone ownership were to be made the benchmark of a country’s economic status, we will be zooming fast and way above the world’s richest nations hands down. “Load” better than food.

***

Heavy budgetary precipitation should have fallen on PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) in the 2017 budget to make them more capable of forecasting weather conditions around the archipelago. Billions are wasted due to unsure or inaccurate predictions that affect the lives of many. Loss of crops, disruption of commerce, untimely or delayed suspension of work and classes and grounded or delayed flights are just a few of the unwanted results.

***

Aleppo is a miniature World War III. Russia trying preserve Assad’s regime and killing Syrian rebel forces; US-led coalition trying to defend rebel forces and destroying Assad’s security forces–all in the guise of annihilating ISIS. Iraq and Turkey caught in-between, EU divided about accepting refugees, Israel, Iran and Saudi Arabia in shadowy support of their respective allies. You can imagine the death toll from being caught in the horrendous crossfire. Peace on earth drifting farther away. Wish I can say Happy Holidays.

***

China military build-up at the Spratlys group of islands confirmed. Traffic build-up on both sides of the islands in España and Quezon Blvd confirmed as well.

***

For iPhone users and nostalgic gamers, Super Mario is now available for download at AppStore. Have fun jumping, rolling and falling.

***

On the hacking issue, Obama can be heard singing “Hack the Herald Angel Sing” while Putin sings “Hack the Knife.”

***

To quote a lawyer friend of mine:

“Dear Senator De Lima: There may be no awards for kowtowing to the president, but apparently, there are for flip-flopping. Shall we count the ways? First, at the House hearing on Mamasapano, you said that Pnoy, Chief Executive and Commander in Chief, is immune from prosecution, (April 2015). Yet you filed a petition challenging the same presidential authority, but this time with President Duterte (07 November 2016). You can argue the prerogative of a lawyer being an advocate who should always challenge established jurisprudence. Yet it is telling that you chose to uphold immunity for a president’s participation in the deaths of 44 police officers, and chose to challenge it for something a president has allegedly said. Talk about priorities. No immunity for mouthing off, but definitely immunity for murder or wrongful death?

“Second, you saw nothing wrong with President Aquino naming and shaming sitting officials (23 July 2013), saying “Tama lang iyong ‘naming and shaming’ kasi mukhang hindi nga sila natatablan kahit nagfa-file tayo ng mga kaso,” Yet later you saw everything wrong once it was you in the crosshairs being allegedly named and shamed, calling it “an abuse of executive power” (18 August 2016). Sige na nga, when it is you on the receiving end, abusive sya. By the way, interesting choice of words. You seem to have found that only in this administration.

“Third, let’s talk about the rule of law. You have publicly espoused the rule of law, saying, ““We should not forget there should be no shortcuts in our campaign because our laws are still there, our Bills of Rights are still there, our courts, the National Prosecution Service, our judiciary,” YET you refused to abide by a Supreme Court temporary restraining order that effectively allowed Gloria Arroyo to leave the country. Instead, claiming that you were not in receipt of said order, you stopped Mrs. Arroyo from leaving. Yet even when shown the order at a later date, Mrs. Arroyo was not allowed to leave. Isn’t that a shortcut? Saying that you weren’t in receipt of an order from the highest court, to fulfill the political agenda of keeping Mrs. Arroyo in the country? You also upheld a finding of probable cause against former Pagadian Mayor Samuel Co despite the clear evidence indicating he was a victim of the Amalilio pyramiding scheme, rather than an accused. Saan ka nakakita ng isang mayor ginamit ang pagkolekta ng buwis sa isang negosyo bilang ebidensya na kasali sya sa estafa? We are sure there are more.”

***

Actually, public servants need no masterals from Oxford, Cambridge, Yale or Harvard. All they need to have is a tireless, honest intention to do their job, wholehearted selfless devotion to serve our countrymen and of course, equipped with common sense.

***

Using the Pasig River can really be a doable solution to decongest Metro traffic. The SuperCat type of ferry with a capacity of 60 to 80 passengers should be ideal. Cities along the route may build their own mini-ports. Globe and Smart or San Miguel or any other big corporation may agree to shoulder the costs of these boats as advertising and public service donation from their foundations, or under a BOT scheme with no cash-out from the government.

***

In fairness, a major cause of MMDA woes in regulating EDSA traffic are the independent traffic policies of the cities surrounding it: Caloocan, Quezon City, Marikina, Pasig, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasay and Manila. And they have different traffic enforcers in their respective city tributaries. Add to these the colorum problem, side street parking, provincial buses with their terminals, and frequent u-turn modifications, undisciplined drivers, kotong cops and unenforced yellow lanes, plus the egos of the mayors–and boom! you have all the ingredients of a perfect storm.

***

Secretary Martin Andanar says that people should not translate PRRD’s statements literally. Media is now in a quandary on how to deal with them: as idiom, pun, satire, joke, axiom, paradox, dogma, witticism, slogan, saying, quip, proverb, hyperbole, folklore, mantra, epigram, cliché or adage?

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.