CDO mayor, 2 others face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Cagayan de Oro City mayor Oscar Moreno and two others over a building lease contract without authorization by the city council.

Named respondents along with Moreno were Percy Salazar, then budget officer, and Beda Joy Elot, then city accountant.

The Ombudsman alleged that sometime between September 2013 and January 2014 Moreno entered into an agreement with a private individual for the lease of a residential building to be used by the city’s Sports Development Program for Professional and Amateur Boxing at P35,000 monthly rental.

Elot allegedly certified the disbursement voucher “as to the obligation of allotment and the completeness of supporting documents.”

Salazar allegedly certified “Obligation Request No. 01-13088 as to the existence of available appropriation.”

The Ombudsman alleged that “all of the said acts caused the payment and disbursement of P70,000 in public funds when there was neither a specific prior authorization by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Cagayan de Oro City to enter into such lease contract, nor a particular appropriation ordinance passed for the disbursement of said public funds, to the damage and prejudice of the government.”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the respondents.

REINA c. TOLENTINO