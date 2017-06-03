CEB adds more seats, flights to HK, Cebu, Davao

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific said on Friday it is increasing the seating capacity for its flights to Hong Kong, Cebu, and Davao from Manila from 180 to 436 and adding more flights to these routes starting next month.

The increased capacity comes after the airline added two brand-new Airbus A330 to its fleet.

“The upgrade from a 180-seater A320 to a 436-seater A330 makes available an additional 256 seats for each flight, or 59 percent more capacity,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement on Friday.

“Using larger aircraft will make flying more efficient, freeing up some aircraft and slots at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” the company said.

Cebu Pacific currently has 61 aircraft in its fleet comprised of four Airbus A319; 36 Airbus A320; eight Airbus A330; eight ATR 72-500; and five ATR 72-600 aircraft. It is also expecting delivery of 32 Airbus A321neo and 11 ATR 72-600 between 2017 and 2021.

The airline also announced it is increasing flights from Manila to Hong Kong from the current twice-a-day to thrice-a-day starting July 4, 2017. Flights between Manila and Cebu will also be conducted thrice-a-day. The Davao hub, on the other hand, will have a four-times-daily flight to and from Manila, from the current two flights.

Meanwhile, its wholly owned subsidiary Cebgo said it will start its five new domestic routes in July namely: Cebu to Masbate; Cagayan de Oro to Zamboanga; Davao to Dumaguete and Tacloban; and Zamboanga to Cotabato.